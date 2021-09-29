James Bond’s Aston Martin voted greatest film car – beating Back To The Future’s DeLorean

James Bond’s Aston Martin has been named the greatest film car – beating the DeLorean from Back to the Future, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

A study of 2,000 adults revealed Bond’s iconic DB5, which has featured in seven flicks to date, was the ultimate movie motor with 27 per cent of the vote.

The 1963 Volkswagen Beetle ranked fourth. The Lotus Esprit S1, another Bond car, ranked fifth.

The 1948 Ford Deluxe, more commonly known as “Greased Lightning”, and the Minis from The Italian Job, also ranked highly in the top 40.

The Batmobile, from Batman Begins, as well as Tim Burton’s portrayal of the vehicle in Batman and Batman Returns, were also firm favourites.



Sunjiv Shah, general manager at Uber Eats, said: “It’s clear from our survey that most people would love to get their hands on one of these amazing motors to try them for themselves.

“Many of them are cars you could only wish to see flying down the road, so it’s an amusing prospect that one of them could turn up in your street to deliver a KFC order.”

It also emerged The Italian Job was seen as having the greatest car chase of all time, followed by Bullitt and The Fast and The Furious.

The ultimate film car chase required near-misses and driving on the wrong side. There were also many crashes.



According to OnePoll research, seven out of ten movie buffs consider cars an integral part of cinema history.

Due to their roles in movies featuring particular cars, the study revealed that Steve McQueen and Sean Connery were the most prominent icons behind the wheel.

More than a third said there was a particular car they’d love to own from a film where they do have the money, with Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 and the Ford Mustang GT Fastback, the most desirable.

Customers living in London will need to order the new menu item before they can be eligible for a movie car delivery.

