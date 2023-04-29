Peter Pan and Wendy in Disney+ is a woke show? Reaction explained

What do you think of Peter Pan and Wendy in Disney+? HITC explains.

It’s a pirate’s life for audiences as they flock to check out Peter Pan And Wendy, the latest live-action reimagining of an iconic Disney movie.

J.M. Barrie’s 1904 play Peter Pan; or, the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up, which has been adapted countless times across the decades. This latest version will be available on Disney+ from Friday 28 April 2023 and features Jude Law.

David Lowery’s blockbuster Peter Pan And Wendy has been attracting a lot more attention since its arrival, causing some to question whether it is a woke film.

Peter Pan and Wendy on Disney+: Are they woke?

The genders of some characters were switched, while others had their roles previously played by white actors. There are also actors with disabilities who showcased their talent. If your definition of “woke” entails a production boasting more diversity, then Peter Pan And Wendy can be considered as such.

This adjective originally meant something aware of discrimination and racial prejudice. The term is now used in a broader sense to refer to media or people who care about social justice issues. Ultimately, representation and diversity are incredibly important, despite some using the term “woke” as a way to describe something in a negative light.

In previous versions, the lost boys were always boys, but now there are also girls playing the role, as the dialogue explains.

“But you’re not all boys?” Wendy asks when being greeted by the lost boys and girls.

“So?” one of them asks, to which Wendy replies “I guess it doesn’t really matter.”

Peter Pan and Wendy: Viewers’ Reaction

Some viewers have been praising the cast’s diversity, and valuing the display of representation over Twitter.

‘Disney have done a great job of inclusion’

Noah Matthews Matofsky is a 15-year old actor from Sussex who was recently diagnosed with Down syndrome. Speaking To Sussex World regarding playing a Lost Boy:

“This is my first ever on-screen film. It’s amazing because at school I mostly did stage plays and nativity plays. I auditioned for this movie. I auditioned for this film and got it after going through the various rounds. I loved being a part of it as I love Disney… It was the first time seeing myself on the big screen, it was amazing. I loved it.”

His mother, Kate, also shared how proud she is: “That was quite something to see him up there. Noah sailing on the huge pirate ship, was just amazing. It’s a real honor to be proud of him. He gets messages from everywhere. They are saying it makes them so happy to see some representation and Disney have done a great job of inclusion.”

