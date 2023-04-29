The meaning of Jack Harlow’s Gang Gang Gang song as a thought-provoking tune arrives

Find out the meaning of Jack Harlow’s new song Gang Gang Gang as his surprise album Jackman drops worldwide.

It’s the 25-year-old’s third studio album, following That’s What They All Say in 2020 and Come Home the Kids Miss You in 2022.

Fans have gone wild as Jack Harlow only announced the new drop two days ago and it’s already been released on streaming services.

One song in particular has caught everyone’s attention, Gang Gang Gang, which has some very harrowing lyrics…

Meaning of Jack Harlow’s Gang Gang Gang

The fifth track on the album is all about Jack’s shock as he finds out that his long-term friends have turned to criminal activity.

He speaks about Marcus, who molested a young girl at Target. Kevin was arrested after he abused another minor.

“ Which Marcus are you? ‘Cause it can’t be,” he sings – in disbelief that it’s the same Marcus he’s known for many years.

Both of them are people he has known since he was a child and the star can’t believe they have turned to such immoral behavior.

It’s not clear whether the names and stories are real or fictional, but the tormenting lyrics spread a very thought-provoking message.

Jack Harlow Gang Gang Gang lyrics

The full lyrics of the song are available here:

Ride for my dogs, lie for my dogs, die for my dogs

Ride for my dogs, lie for my dogs, die for my dogs

Because it’s— (Gang, gang, gang)

(Gang, gang, gang)

(Gang)

Because it’s— (Gang, gang, gang)

(Gang, gang, gang)

(Gang, oh)

Enjoy your holidays at home

My friend pulled me to the side like, “Did you hear about Marcus?”

What is Marcus? “Yeah, our Marcus”

“A bunch of girls say he raped them in the back of some Target”

“They say he drove ’em back there in his car”

“And then he parked it and the rest is even darker”

Marcus who? ‘Cause it can’t be—

“Yes, our Marcus”

“The same Marcus we collected Pokémon cards with”

Which of the two has family members in New Orleans who is perfect?

“Yes, that Marcus, he’s got seven rape charges”

Ride for my dogs, lie for my dogs, die for my dogs

Ride for my dogs, lie for my dogs, die for my dogs

Because it’s— (Gang, gang, gang)

(Gang, gang, gang)

(Gang)

Because it’s— (Gang, gang, gang)

(Gang, gang, gang)

(Gang, oh)

Enjoy your holidays at home

My friend pulled me to the side like, “Did you hear about Kevin?”

Kevin? “Our Kevin”

What has happened? “He got arrested”

“They found a bunch of messages he sent to lil’ kids”

“And apparently, he met up with this ten year old and the now the kid’s sayin’ he got molested”

By whom is a victim of molestation? “By Kevin”

Nah, it’s gotta be a different Kevin

“Look, I’m tellin’ you it’s Kevin, that we’ve known since we were seven”

“The one whose dad’s a reverend”

“The same Kevin we spend every weekend with and call brethren”

Ride for my dogs, lie for my dogs, die for my dogs

Ride for my dogs, lie for my dogs, die for my dogs

Because it’s— (Gang, gang, gang)

(Gang, gang, gang)

(Gang)

Because it’s— (Gang, gang, gang)

(Gang, gang, gang)

(Gang, oh)

Truthfully, it’s family ’til it can’t be, gang ’til it ain’t

Twins, but it depends, brothers until somethin’ is uncovered

Canines until lifting of fog

“I always got you,” turns into “Well, I never thought you”

The years of friendship suddenly fade away

Almost as if you’ve never been here

When the going gets tough, unconditional love can become very conditional

And all that talk of takin’ bullets suddenly feels foolish

Images with him can be turned into ad campaigns.

Foothold to fire

Fear, morality and love are the main reasons we make those close to us accountable.

Choose wisely

Years of friendship suddenly vanish

It’s almost like you were never here

Almost as if you’ve never been here

The song is a hit with fans

The song has been a hit on Twitter, with many fans reacting to it.

One person wrote: “Gang Gang Gang is actually so insane. It’s a real-life realization that some of the people you love grew in the most unimaginable ways. Jack Harlow becoming an artist in front of our eyes.”

“Gang Gang Gang might be Jack Harlow’s best song ever made. Trust me listen to it,” said another.

A third person added: “Jack Harlow really decided to drop a banger of an album with little to no promo. Amazing story telling wasn’t expecting this at all. Legit got emotional when hearing Gang Gang Gang.”

“Gang, Gang, Gang by Jack Harlow will definitely start conversations. Conversations that need to be had by friends and family and I appreciate that,” someone else said.