Copy and paste this for the ‘I love you 1 to 100’ TikTok trend

The ‘I love you 1 to 100’ trend has re-emerged on TikTok in 2023 and here’s a template to copy and paste if you want to take part.

It’s one of hundreds of trends taking over the platform in April, like the Gender Swap Filter and ‘Find the 4th object’ puzzles.

New challenges crop up on TikTok every day, but it’s always the old ones that remain the most popular, like the ‘I love you 1 to 100’ trend.

If you can’t be bothered to type out the whole thing, we’re here to save the day…

What is the ‘I love you 1 to 100’ TikTok trend?

In 2022, a viral trend began to emerge in which people tell their partner that they love him or her 100 times.

It’s done via text, so the person says ‘I love you 1,’ ‘I love you 2,’ ‘I love you 3,’ and so on until they get all the way to 100.

It’s a great way to show your love for a partner, family member or friend.

It’s also sometimes done with percentages instead, and people are sharing screenshots of the text conversation on TikTok.

Many add the track Here With Me by d4vd, a love song with the chorus: “I don’t care how long it takes/ As long as I’m with you.”

Copy and paste this for the ‘1 to 100’ trend

If you don’t have time to type ‘I love you’ over and over again 100 times but want to do the trend – we’re here to help.

Copy and paste the text below:

You can use this instead if you prefer to work in percentages.

TikTok – Another trend in love

If you’ve done the ‘I love you 1 to 100’ trend you should share one of TikTok’s new love codes in a video or your bio next.

A new challenge was launched this month. Participants were asked to share the initials of their partner or crush by using a secret numeric code.

Only those who know the codes will understand what you’re talking about, so it’s the perfect way to slyly revealing who you’re in love without writing it.

All the codes you need to know are here: