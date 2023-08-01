Mitchel and Ella B kissed before the Love Island finale party to prove that they are still together

MITCHEL taylor and Ella Barnes have shown they are still together by kissing before Love Island’s final party.

The fans of Mitch, Ella and the other cast members were worried that they wouldn’t survive after they had been booted earlier in this week. However, Mitch is 26 years old, while Ella is 23. They have shown they can still hold their own.

4 Mitchel Taylor shared a kiss with Ella Barnes before Love Island’s final party Goff

In an Ella Instagram post, the video shows her holding hands with a gas engineer on their way to a London party.

Soon, they were photographed kissing while walking up to West End’s ME Hotel.

The pair joined Aftersun host Maya Jama on Sunday as they opened up about their villa dumping and plans for the future.

Fans didn’t buy it. They thought that the couple appeared on edge, as they were sitting so far apart.

A writer wrote, “Mitch and Ella sat so far apart that I don’t even know if either of them will survive. This reunion will be carnage.”

The second question was: “Why is Ella B sitting far away from Mitch?”

A third commented: “Ella and Mitch are sitting so far apart from one another… yikes.”

Four people said, “Ella B. and Mitch sit so far apart that it’s like she is already in Heathrow.”

A second question was: “Ella and Mitch are so far apart, have they split up?”

Ella wanted to know what Mitch told the boys in the interview.

Ella said she did and Maya rolled the clip, which showed Mitch telling Lochan that he thought Ella was “fake”.

Ella’s reaction was astonishment and she said: “You did not say fake.”

4 The couple headed together to an event and showed they are still together Goff

4 In a photo posted to Ella’s Instagram account, Mitch could be seen with her.