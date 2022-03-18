Pete Davidson Won’t Go To Space On Blue Origin Flight After Launch Delay – Update

UPDATED WITH DELAY NEWS:Blue Origin announced Thursday night that it had delayed the launch of its 20th mission. It was originally scheduled for March 23. According to the company, this shift means SNL‘s Pete Davidson “is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission.”

He was not immediately excused for being removed from the list of six passengers. Six passengers were previously announced earlier in the week as having seats on New Shepard’s flight, which previously took Michael Strahan and William Shatner to space. The commercial space flight passengers reach an altitude approximately 65 miles. Travelers experience four minutes of weightlessness and descend after that.

Tuesday, March 29th is the new launch date for the NS-20. It will be the fourth spacecraft to carry a human crew. According to Jeff Bezos, a sixth crew member will soon be chosen by the space company.

Blue Origin’s 20th New Shepard flight has been moved to Tuesday, March 29, Pete Davidson has resigned from the NS-20 crew. In the next few days, we will announce the sixth member of the crew. — Blue Origin (@blueorigin) March 18, 2022

PREVIOUSLY, February 14th at 6:00 AM It’s official: Saturday Night Live‘s Pete Davidson is heading to space.

Blue Origin, Jeff Bezos’ spaceflight company, announced Monday that the SNLThe New Shepard flight will take off on March 23. Blue Origin passengers include Davidson, William Shatner, and Michael Strahan.

In addition to Davidson, the March 23 flight — which will reach an altitude of about 65 miles, with passengers experiencing four minutes of weightlessness — will include Party America CEO Marty Allen; Commercial Space Technologies president Dr. George Nield; Sharon Hagle, founder of the nonprofit SpaceKids Global, and husband philanthropist and real estate mogul Marc Hagle, CEO of real estate concern Tricor International; and Jim Kitchen, a University of North Carolina professor.

The flight will be the 20th for Blue Origin’s New Shepard program, and the fourth to include a human crew. Liftoff is scheduled for March 23, at 8:30 AM CT.