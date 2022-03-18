Pete Davidson no longer goes to Space on Blue Origin Flight

Looks like Pete Davidson won’t be heading to space after all.

Only three days after revealing it, “SNL”Comedy star, Jeff Bezos, would join their next flight. The company founded by Jeff Bezos announced Thursday night that the flight date had been moved and that Davidson would not be joining the excursion.

“Blue Origin’s 20th flight of New Shepard has shifted to Tuesday, March 29. Pete Davidson is no longer able to join the NS-20 crew on this mission,”This tweet is. “We will announce the sixth crew member in the coming days.”

The reason for Davidson’s departure from the flight is not immediately clear. Representatives of Davidson didn’t immediately respond. Variety‘s request for comment.

The original flight date was set for March 23. Marty Allen, Party America CEO; Sharon Hagle, philanthropist, and real estate mogul Marc Hagle; Jim Kitchen, University of North Carolina professor; and George Nield (president of Commercial Space Technologies). This will be the company’s fourth and 20th human flight.

Since Blue Origin’s first successful human flight in July 2021, the company has brought in a slew of celebrities aboard its missions. “Star Trek” actor William Shatner, who is 90, broke the record for the oldest person to travel to space when he boarded Blue Origin’s second flight. Recently, “Good Morning America”Michael Strahan, host, braved the trip.

Davidson’s relationship with Kim Kardashian and the drama surrounding her ex-husband Kanye West have been making headlines recently. Davidson still appears on television. “SNL”She is the star in a romantic comedy. “Meet Cute,”Kaley Cuoco.