Karen Fukuhara was attacked in public. Calls out anti-Asian violence

“The Boys”star Karen FukuharaSharing a disturbing personal experience to protest anti-Asian violence.

On Wednesday, Fukuhara said on InstagramShe was attacked by a man while she was at work “walking to a cafe for some coffee.”She stated that the man hit her in the head with a stick and that it was a vicious attack. “came out of nowhere.”

“We made no eye contact before, I wasn’t doing anything out of the ordinary,” Fukuhara wrote. “It came to my surprise and my hat flew off. By the time I looked back, he was a few feet away from me (he must have kept walking after hitting me).”

The location of the alleged attack was not disclosed by Fukuhara. Fukuhara said she considered confronting the man, but when he started approaching her, she decided it wasn’t “worth the risk.”

“After a few seconds of staring at each other, and him yelling at me, he eventually walked away,”She wrote.

Fukuhara explained that although she does not often discuss her private life with anyone, she felt it important to share the experience with others. “raise awareness.”

“I write this, because I’ve had conversations with multi-racial friends of mine that had no idea these hate crimes happen to everyday, regular people – people that they share meals with,” Fukuhara wrote.

She continued: “Ultimately I know I got lucky. He could have come back to hit me again. He could have carried a weapon. The shock of this experience has me thinking about taking self defense classes. But why is this something we as ‘victims’ have to think about? What satisfaction are these perpetrators getting from hitting women, Asians, the ELDERLY? They need to be held accountable. What can we do as a community to prevent these horrible crimes?”

More:The third season of ‘The Boys’ has a new trailer—here’s how to watch the series when it premieres

Violent acts of violence against Asian American and Pacific Islander community members It has risen across the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic, with women reporting incidents at twice the rate as men, according to Stop AAPI Hate. The New York City Police Department reported that incidents against Asians increased by 361 percent in December compared to the previous year.

Chace Crawford and Jack Quaid, Fukuhara’s co-stars from “The Boys,”Both expressed their support for the co-star.

“Hope you’re ok this is awful,” Crawford wrote.

“Karen thank you for sharing your experience,”Quaid wrote. “I’m so sorry that happened to you. Love you. Here if you need anything.”

Another Asian American actress Olivia MunnFukuhara is supported by her mother, who has spoken out about Asian hate crimes prevention. “I’m so grateful you’re safe,”She wrote.

More:The US continues to target Asian women with ‘terrifying attacks’ Advocates believe that things must change.

More:Olivia Munn shares her thoughts about special challenges that Asian women face.

More:Sandra Oh surprises at the ‘Stop Asian Hate’ protest: “I’m proud of being Asian”

Contributing: Erin Jensen, Pamela Avila