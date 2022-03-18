Russian Grocery Stores and Zelenskyy Deepfake Worries Experts Face Food Shortage

Russian grocery stores face food shortages which are leading to fighting. Western sanctions have made it hard for basic needs to be met.

“There were empty shelves — no salt, no sugar, no pasta,”A woman took video of shoppers trying to find goods, said she.

A Russian blogger took a tour of his local grocery store. The supermarket was well-stocked but the prices have skyrocketed. The prices of milk, pasta and fish have risen by 45%, 30% and 60% respectively.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin is deploying a new weapon in the war on Ukraine — deepfake videos.

One such video was claimed to show President Zelenskyy telling troops to “surrender” “give up your arms,”But such a clear fake was not able to fool anyone.

“The man’s body doesn’t look like Zelenskyy, his neck doesn’t look like Zelenskyy, his voice doesn’t sound like Zelenskyy and his face just looks kind of odd. But these kinds of deepfakes can fool people, and we need to start getting prepared for how they get improved as well,”Sam Gregory, deepfake expert said.

Zelenskyy quickly responded to the deepfake and told his people that there would be “no surrender.”

“The only ones who should give up arms are Russian soldiers,”He said.

Arnold Schwarzenegger sent a video message to Russia to warn his Russian fans against falling for Putin’s lies.

“To the soldiers who are listening to this, remember that 11 million Russians have family connections to Ukraine, so every bullet you shoot, you shoot a brother or a sister,” Schwarzenegger said.