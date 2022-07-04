After R. Kelly is placed on Suicide Watch amid a Sex Trafficking Conviction. His Lawyer speaks out

R. Kelly has been in prison since summer 2019 but, following the judge’s ruling last week that the disgraced R&B singer will For the next three decades, remain in prison Kelly was put on suicide watch. While this seems like a pretty standard move — especially considering the length of the sentence and the high-profile nature of the case and its defendant — Kelly’s legal team has spoken out. They have criticized Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center and accused their client of cruel and unnatural treatment.

Robert Sylvester Kelly was found guilty in September 2021 on federal charges of racketeering and violations of the Mann Act — an anti-sex-trafficking law. Judge Ann M. Donnelly sentenced Kelly to 30 years imprisonment and strict conditions of release on June 29. Should the 55-year old get out of prison in his 80s? . R. Kelly’s lawyer, Jennifer Bonjean, said her client is not suicidal and that placing him under suicide watch is a violation of his constitutional rights. In a statement, she stated (per ET ):

Kelly was placed under suicide watch for punitive purposes, in violation of his Eighth Amendment rights. MDC’s policy is to place high-profile people under harsh suicide watch conditions, whether or not they are seriously considering suicide. (This was recently done with GhislaineMaxwell). MDC Brooklyn is run like a prison. MDC Brooklyn is being run like a gulag. My partner and i spoke with Mr. Kelly after his sentencing. He said he was mentally well and expressed concern that MDC would put him on suicide watch even though he was not suicidal. We are now preparing to engage in court proceedings regarding the matter. His placement on suicide watch was illegal.

The Eighth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution bars the federal government from imposing excessive bail, excessive fines or — in this case — cruel and unusual punishment. Jennifer Bonjean claimed in her complaint, which was obtained by People The conditions for suicide watch are considered to be such and the prison conditions are so harsh, it is deemed as such “can and does cause serious mental harm.” The lawyer’s complaint alleged a number of conditions that inmates on suicide watch can face:

The inmates are stripped off their clothes and underwear, and then dressed in a smock of fabric similar to that used by moving companies when wrapping furniture. [and are]A single cell is usually used, with no bed rails or comfort. They can’t shower or shave, and sometimes they don’t even have toilet paper. They are often forced to eat with their hands because there is no utensil provided for meals. They are unable to communicate with their loved ones or support figures. Prison officials monitor them 24 hours a day. Ironically, those on suicide watch don’t even get psychiatric care.

It’s unknown which or if any of these conditions apply to R. Kelly himself, as a representative for the Bureau of Prisons told People that for safety reasons they cannot provide information on the “conditions of confinement or internal security practices for any particular inmate.”

After decades of allegations, R.Kelly was convicted of nine federal sex offenses and sentenced to a 30-year term. In 1994, the singer married Aaliyah, a 15-year old singer, and she died in 2001. In 2002, he was charged with 21 counts of child pornography. However, he was eventually acquitted. In 2017, he was sentenced to a year in prison. Accusations of brainwashing of women This was followed by a Sexual battery lawsuit In 2018. The 2019 Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly Available now Subscribe to Netflix Kelly was soon arrested as a result of the spotlight being shined on the allegations.

Aside from his lawyers’ court battle over the suicide watch, the R&B singer’s legal troubles continue. He will face federal charges of obstruction, child pornography and other charges in Chicago. It’s probable that many will continue to follow developments in the case, given how well-publicized the legal problems of the former entertainer.