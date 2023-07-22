I’m A Celebrity to enter the Love Island Villa for Meet the Parents

Islanders can expect a big shock this weekend as an I’m A Celebrity actor enters Love Island’s villa.

The famous Meet The Parents segment will be shown during the ITV2 date show tomorrow.

Zach and Molly are shocked to see an I'm A Celeb star in the Love Island villa

Zach's half-sister Snoochie Shy (far left) will surprise him in the villa

Zach and his sister Snoochie have a close bond

Molly and Zach were left shocked in this episode’s first glimpse when Zach’s older sister Snoochie Shy and Molly’s mother and father surprised them.

Snoochie the radio star appeared in I’m A Celebrity 2021.

Fans will now be able to watch the brothers reunited at the villa.

They have an extremely close relationship and frequently post photos together on Instagram.

In the episode Meet The Parents, Molly’s father will make his way straight to Zach.

Zach’s dad approaches her shortly after entering the villa.

The basketball player replies, “Can I just talk to you for a minute?”

Zach replies: “Of course we can.”

Molly’s father says, “Shall I go there and do something?

Molly and Zach have had a rough few days since he decided to kiss his ex Kady McDermott in a Snog, Marry, Pie game earlier this week.

The theatre performer stormed off mid-argument when Zach started laughing when she confronted him about it.

Zach and Molly were thriving since Molly’s return.

Molly was dumped from the Love Island villa when Kady decided to couple up with her The word “Man” is a term that describes a person who has a certain ability. Zach means that Zach was immediately thrown off the island.

Kady was the next to be contacted by this handsome hunk.

Molly made a shock return with the Casa Amor girls and Zach soon realised that he wanted to be with her.

  • Love Island will continue Sunday, 9pm on ITV2.

