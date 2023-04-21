People say that I am a Nando’s employee who is ripped. They also claim I spice up the menu with my uniform.

After posing with his uniform, a NANDO’S employee was dubbed “peri-ripped” by fans.

Daniel ParkerHe only began his role in one of Glasgow’s restaurants earlier this week.

Daniel Parker has been hailed as 'peri ripped' after posing in his Nando's uniform

Daniel Parker was hailed for being ‘peri-ripped’ when he posed in Nandos’s uniformCredit: TIKTOK [email protected]
Daniel enjoys working out at the gym

Daniel is a gym enthusiastCredit: TIKTOK TIKTOK @mcrippedd

Sharing a snap in his new Nando’s T-shirt, Daniel said: “I joined Nando’s, so excited to join the family.

Peri Peri Parker has arrived!

The new employee also shared his favorite meal at his workplace: a medium chicken wrap, peri-chips and garlic bread.

Already, he has social media users on the edge of their seats.

The other said, “Nandos will add extra heat to the already spicy food.”

One asked: “Are you coming with the food?”

A third wrote: “Suddenly I fancy a Nando’s.”

Meanwhile, a fourth joked: “Let’s go apply to Nando’s.”

Daniel is not the first person to cause a stir with his uniform.

We told earlier how his former McDonald’s colleagues gave him the nickname McRipped because he’s so shredded from gym sessions.

Daniel has built a social media following during his tenure as a shop manager.

In a series of TikTok videos, he said: “All my colleagues call me McShredded at McDonald’s.

“I’m literally the most ripped McDonald’s manager out here.”

Daniel also revealed cheeky women regularly told him “I wish you were my manager”.

Explaining his move from McDonald’s to Nandos, he said: “I just relocated to Glasgow and I absolutely love Nando’s food.

“When I went to Nando’s it seemed like people, the service was a lot better and they actually enjoyed their jobs a little bit.

“I just love Nando’s, it’s so nice. It’s literally a cheat code for the gym.”

He added: “I am kinda sad to leave McDonald’s behind but bigger and better things, here we go. Peri ripped of Peri Parker?”

