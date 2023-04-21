MARK WRIGHT has announced that he will be running the London Marathon a SECOND TIME – and with an extremely special team of support.

Former Towie actor is ready for another weekend of suffering. He only crossed the finish six months ago.

Mark Wright (far right), posing with his family, including brother Josh, mom Carol, and dad Mark Sr.

Training for 26-mile run with the family

The health-conscious man has revealed the secret to his success: training his family.

Mark’s brother, Josh Wright, who plays football for Ebbsfleet United, is planning to compete in the race this year too – with the brothers competing for their fastest time.

Mark is hoping for a new marathon PB of 3:30 – that’s 12 minutes faster than his previous marathon.

Carol Sr. and Mark Sr., their parents will join the thousands on Sunday.

As part of their training and nutritional regime, they’ve also been using plant-based Flora Plant B+tter in their diet, Flora’s alternative to dairy butter, which can be used as part of a healthy plant-based diet and is known to have beneficial effects on your health.

Mark Wright said: “I was so inspired at last year’s Marathon, that when FLORA asked me to come and be an ambassador once again, it was an absolute no brainer. My brother was also involved in this effort, and I convinced my parents to join me.

“Training for the Marathon had such an impact on my mental and emotional health.” And, FLORA’s mission to inspire others to make healthy switches really resonates with me too.”

And Josh added: “Mark and I have always had a bit of competition when it comes to exercise, especially running. We’ve both run a marathon before and now it’ll be great to run together and see if we can spur each other to quicker times.

“Running for FLORA also makes sense to me as I’ve always lived out a healthy lifestyle including some plant-based eating and it’s great to know that FLORA 100% natural ingredients and FLORA Plant B+tter are both vegan and better for the planet compared to dairy butter too.”

Last year, over 40,000 runners turned out to run the 26.2 mile distance in the country’s capital.

The number of spectators is expected to increase to around 50,000.

The 2020, 2021, and 2022 races will be held in October.

Amos Kipruto, Yalemzerf Yuhualaw and others took the first places in last year’s top-level races.

Sir Mo Farah is also expected to feature at this year’s London Marathon as he expects 2023 to be his final year of competitive racing.

Ian Hepburn, Marketing Director at Upfield, owner of FLORA said: “FLORA has been feeding UK families for almost 60 years and we are proud of our long standing association with the London Marathon. FLORA is a delicious, versatile plant-based butter that’s better for the environment and you than dairy. FLORA Plant B+tter launched in 2020 has a 75% lower climate impact than traditional dairy butter.

How do I watch TV?

The London Marathon will be shown live on the BBC throughout the day.

BBC One : 8.30am-2.15pm

: 8.30am-2.15pm BBC Two : 2.15pm-3pm

: 2.15pm-3pm BBC Online & iPlayer : 1pm-6pm

: 1pm-6pm BBC Two, 6pm – 7pm (highlights)

