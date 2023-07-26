People are just realizing three iPhone mistakes are ruining your battery including easy-to-fix ‘color error’

YOU might have three settings set on your iPhone that are actually draining your battery more than you know.

But, you’re in luck, because it is easy to fix these mistakes on your iPhone with just a few steps.

The color and brightness of your screen have a big impact on how much battery your iPhone uses.

Using the wrong darkness setting for your screen is the “color error” you want to avoid.

This includes how bright your wallpaper is, which can drain your battery.

A bright-colored wallpaper uses more power than a dark-colored one.

The same goes for your screen’s brightness overall.

Here is a breakdown of how to tackle this to save battery and more on your iPhone, per Cybersecurity company Kaspersky.

IOS DARK MODE

Changing to iOS dark mode for your entire iPhone can save battery.

This is due to your device not needing to use power to activate display pixels.

“You’ll see power benefits across the board,” per Kaspersky.

Here is how to set up iOS dark mode.

Go to Settings, then tap Display & Brightness. Select Dark to turn on Dark Mode.

IN-APP DARK MODE

You can switch to dark mode when using your Apps also.

You may need to turn this on for some Apps in settings.

“Other apps integrate directly with your choice of dark or light mode within the OS itself,” Kaspersky said.

BATTERY SAVER APPS

Lastly, you can save battery by minimizing the number of Apps that you have on your device overall.

You want to keep official Apps from the app store on your phone and delete others that may be draining your battery in the background.

“Only download apps from official app stores and always check the legitimacy of these apps. We also recommend reading up on any existing vulnerabilities that have been reported,” Kaspersky said.