Millionaire radio DJ Reveals Relationship with Radio Host

Lauren Phillips, KIIS FM’s hostess has gotten engaged! Last week, the TV and radio host, 41, announced to Jase Hawkins, her co-host, and her listeners that she was engaged to multi-millionaire Paul O’Brien, after O’Brien proposed to her on one knee during their Mykonos vacation.

We went to Europe on holiday. Phillips, according to the article, said, “We had just two days together in Rome and I figured if he were going to propose it would have been us two.” Daily Mail. “We went to Mykonos, met all our friends there and it turned out that I was the one who hadn’t heard about this. He proposed to all of us in the presence of our friends. “I had no idea that he would be down on one leg the next moment.”

Phillips acknowledged that her proposal came as a shock, and that at first she thought O’Brien “joked”. The radio presenter added that it “was an out-of-body experience.” The ring was not even on my radar. “I just hugged and cried, and then stood up to celebrate with everyone.” She said that “everyone was saying, ‘you did not say yes’ and I thought, ‘ofcourse it is a YES!’. My family was home when we made the call. He asked my dad. “He is a gentleman.”

Phillips and O’Brien have been dating since 2020. They’ve kept the relationship mostly private, but they do share a celebrity clientele, such as Matt Damon, Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon. Phillips, O’Brien and their newly engaged relationship live in Byron Bay. Phillips had moved there to be near O’Brien when Melbourne went into lockdown in the wake of pandemic in July 2020. Phillips continued her work as a weather presenter on Weekend Today. She eventually left this role to focus solely on radio.

O’Brien has previously been with former Sunrise Samantha Armytage, host Samantha Armytage in 2018 and 2019. Phillips was married for a period of time to TV Producer Lachlan Sprock. In December 2018, the former couple announced their separation. Phillips has not revealed any other details of their engagement than the one Phillips announced on air. She shared a video on the account of her social media radio show The bride-to-be showed off the ring.