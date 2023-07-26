Pattie mallette is Justin Bieber’s mother.

PATTIE Mallette welcomed Justin Bieber at a young age.

The mom of a pop star has spoken out about her struggles and personal life over the years.

2 Pattie Mallette at the Premiere Of YouTube Originals’ Justin Bieber: Seasons in Los Angeles, California, on January 27, 2020 Credit: Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images – Getty

Who is Justin Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette?

Pattie Mallette, born April 2, 1975 in Stratford (Canada), is a Canadian actress.

Nowhere But Up (2012), the autobiography of 48-year-old actress, discusses her difficult upbringing.

She revealed that she had experienced sexual abuse.

As per CosmopolitanShe said: “I’ve been sexually violated many times over the years. It became normal.”

“It’s a strange marriage — knowing something is wrong yet at the same time finding it familiar and commonplace.”

Mallette used alcohol and drugs in high school. She spoke about this in an interview in September 2012. The Day Before Today Kathie Lee interview. She spoke of her attempted suicide.

She explained that her attempt at suicide was “the culmination, of all, you know, over years built up, with abuse and pain. And, I was also messed up, with alcohol and drug use.”

I was depressed and drugs and alcohol exacerbated that.

Cosmopolitan reported that Mallette converted to Christianity after her attempted suicide.

Justin Bieber was 29 when she got pregnant. Gifford told her that, at the age of 17, she was encouraged by others to abort.

She said, “I just know I can’t.” “I just knew I couldn’t.” Just knew I’d have to. Do your best. I — you know, I didn’t know how I was going to do it. But I just knew that I couldn’t — I couldn’t abort.

“I must do my best.” “I had to do my best.” “I was prepared to do anything it takes.”

Report by ABC NewsMallette said the Atlanta Journal-Constitution She and her son were living in poverty.

2 Justin Bieber with his mom Pattie Mallette, at the Comedy Central Roast Justin Bieber, in Los Angeles on March 14, 2015. Credit: Photograph by Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Malette urged Bieber to not forget his roots when they moved to Atlanta to work on Bieber’s musical career.

ABC News reported that the woman completed high school and went on to receive college training for website design.

She earned enough for her son to nurture his interest in singing, playing guitar and drums.

Mallette set Bieber’s career in motion by uploading videos of him singing R&B hits to YouTube.

The outlet reported that the woman told Vanity Fair It was 2011 and I put a small video up on YouTube to show Grandma, some family members, but the next thing you know, it’s all over the internet.

“It started with a “Oh honey you have 100 views”, then a “Wow, 1000 views”.’… Next thing we knew, thousands and thousands of views. “I never thought that I would have a successful music career from this.”

Has Pattie Mallette ever been married?

Mallette doesn’t seem to be married.

Although they were both Bieber fans, the two never got married.

Cosmopolitan has reported that former couple have maintained friendship.

Mallette said to Today, “We are good friends.” We get along. He is a great dad to Justin.

Also reported was that Ellen DeGeneres told her: “He is a good father and I consider him as a friend.”

What is Pattie Mallette’s job and net worth?

Mallette is a writer, producer and actor of films.

Nowhere But Up was the author’s autobiography. New York Times Best Seller.

She said it herself IMDb ProfileAs an executive producer, she was responsible for To Write Her Love on Her Arms in 2012 and Crescendo I, a 2011 short.

Mallette was featured in 2009. Video music One Less Lonely Girl, Bieber’s smash hit.

Justin Bieber’s Believe, a 2013 documentary about Justin Bieber featured her.

Mallette has a very high net worth thanks to her successful career.

As per Celebrity Net worthHer wealth is worth $10 million.

You can reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 800-273-TALK or sending a Crisis Text Line to 741741.

You can call 1-800-656-4673 to report any sexual assaults that you may have witnessed or experienced.