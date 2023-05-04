People are just realizing hidden Android buttons stop killer battery drain – how to find them

Many Android devices have dedicated buttons for extending battery life.

When you run out of charge, this is the solution.

1 You can avoid a dead cell battery by pressing these two buttons Credit: Google

Some days you just don’t feel like you have enough energy to last the whole day.

Perhaps you haven’t charged your Android, or perhaps you were away from the socket too long. Or maybe you use your device more frequently than you normally do.

There are two important buttons you should know.

Battery Saver.

It can be turned on manually by the user or automatically when it runs out of charge.

It will turn on when you see a battery icon appear in the upper right corner of your display.

Battery Saver limits apps and features to reduce power consumption – although the changes will vary depending on your phone model.

Dark Theme is activated when apps no longer refresh or run in the background.

When the screen is off, it will not listen to OK Google or turn Location Services on.

To turn it on, go to Settings > Battery > Battery Saver and turn it on.

Schedules can be set based either on the routine or battery level.

What is the second button for?

Other Android devices have an even more powerful version called Extreme battery saver.

Google said that “Extreme Battery Saver allows Battery Saver to turn off even more features and pause the majority of apps. It also slows down processing so you can charge your phone for longer.”

It will alert you when it starts up each time.

Extreme Battery Saver disables most applications and blocks notifications.

The processor of your phone will be slowed down. Some Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Hotspot Tethering features will also stop working.

After 30 seconds the screen will time out and work profiles can be turned off.

To turn the setting on, go to Settings > Battery > Battery Saver > Extreme Battery Saver > When To Use.