The only catch is that we are paid to reside on a private, picturesque island. We love this…but there’s one.

Residents who have been paid to live in a beautiful private island revealed that there is a serious catch.

Great Blasket Island is located just off of the coast of Kerry in Ireland. The island’s caretakers say they are “incredibly fortunate” to be living there but they admit they sometimes struggle due to the lack of amenities.

6 Emily Campbell and Daniel Regan achieved their “pipe dream” of spending six months at Great Blasket Island /greatblasketcaretakers

6 A picturesque island just off the Irish Coast Credit: Getty

6 Daniel and Emily reside there as caregivers Credit: TikTok/greatblasketcaretakers

Emily Campbell, 27 and Daniel Regan 29 said they “felt like dreaming” after being offered the unique job opportunity.

The couple is taking a leave of absence from their job to care for the island. There are no permanent inhabitants on the island. In the 1950s it was abandoned because the emergency services could not reach the area during a storm.

Emily, who is from West Cork (Ireland), usually works as an infant nurse at Great Ormond Street Hospital. Londoner Daniel is an engineer who works on HS2.

They have now achieved the “pipedream” of spending six months together on an island.

Billy O’Connor, Alice Hayes’ partner and the owners of three cottages on this tiny island and a coffee shop choose each year a group of people to take care for it.

Most successful candidates live in the area between April and October.

Daniel told breakingnews.ieGiven the volume of applicants from previous years as well as that Claire de Haas, Brock Montgomery [last year’s caretakers] applied three times before getting the opportunity, we really didn’t expect anything to come of it.

We told everyone about our excitement when we received an offer to interview Billy and Alice. We had everyone crossing their fingers and toes and Emily’s Mum even lit candles and had the rosary beads out.

The excitement we felt when the position was posted in January helped us get through January’s blues. We were already looking to buy snorkels and radios before we even had an interview.

Alice had emailed him to tell us about the job on a monday morning. We jumped up screaming in excitement. It didn’t start feeling real until we spoke to Billy and Alice on a video call after getting the offer.

“It was very strange when our reality changed from ‘I wish we were going’ to ‘Oh my goodness, we are actually going.’”

The couple admits there are some downsides of island life, even though they feel “incredibly lucky”.

Some of these include the lack of a shop where they can buy their necessities, and also electricity or running water.

Daniel also joked: “We’ll have to improve our forward-thinking when we’re on the Island. We’ll also dearly miss our favourite takeaway ‘Dawat’, a Pakistani restaurant on Tooting high street that we frequent more often than we’d like to admit.”

They are happy about the outcome and they have documented their lives on the island. Social media.

They added: “We both try to avoid slipping into a ‘destination happiness’ mentality and would prefer to make the most of life now, we’re both conscious of how short life can be. We couldn’t turn down this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

6 Some drawbacks include the absence of running water and electricity Credit: Getty

6 Even though they claim to love the place, they still enjoy their stay. Credit: TikTok/greatblasketcaretakers