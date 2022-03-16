Lil Durk enlists for the future of ‘Petty Too, ‘Ahh Ha ‘Medley on ’Fallon’

Lil Durk gave us a double dose from his new album on The Tonight Show Tuesday evening — and Future was on deck to join the rapper in a performance of their latest collaborative effort.

The segment was opened by the duo with a highly-censored rendition “Petty Too” — which marks the eighth time Lil Durk and Future have joined forces — before Lil Durk took center stage to perform “Ahh Ha.” Both tracks come off Lil Durk’s 7220Last week, the album was released as a single called. The album, which marks the Chicago rapper’s first full-length solo effort since 2020’s The VoiceThe album also features performances by Gunna, Morgan Wallen, Country Singer Morgan Wallen, and Summer Walker, a singer-songwriter. (Lil Durk was released in 2021. The Voice of the Heroes(A collaborative album with Lil Baby.

Next month, Lil Durk is going on a U.S. headline tour to support Offenders. 7220This event kicks off in Phoenix, April 8th, and ends in Chicago, May 2nd.