Quentin Lance may not approve of Katie Cassidy’s first movie as an Arrow vet.

Katie Cassidy’s TV work is not her only forte. She was the Juliet Sharp role in Gossip Girl and various versions of Laurel Lance in the Arrowverse, she’s also appeared in a handful of movies over the years. Well, the actress is about to take a big step forward with the film portion of her career, as it’s been announced that she’ll be directing her first movie. However, the subject matter might not be to the liking of Paul Blackthorne’s Quentin Lance, Laurel’s dad on Arrow.

Katie Cassidy’s feature directorial debut is titled Father IssuesShe co-wrote the movie with Maria Betrand, Meg McCaig and Meg McCaig. This is how the movie is described DeadlineLos Angeles, California: A coming-of-age story about three women. “should have already grown the fuck up,”But are “unable to escape the relationship dysfunction they learned from their fathers.”The two main versions are Laurel Lance in Arrow shared a close bond with Quentin Lance (though that’s not to say there weren’t rocky moments), Father Issues will focus on the negative ways the trio’s respective fathers have imprinted on them.

Katie Cassidy will produce the film, in addition to her creative duties. Father Issues. After Cassidy presented a presentation earlier this year at Mammoth Film Festival, Marina Studios also joined the film. Production will take place in Boston and Los Angeles in the fall.

The latest about Father Issues follows six months after the release of Katie Cassidy’s last film appearance, the romantic crime drama We are loved by meCassidy also directed the movie, which she executive produced. In addition to directing her first movie, there’s another reason 2022 will be a big deal for Cassidy on the film front, as she’ll soon be seen acting alongside Mel Gibson, Dermot Mulroney and fellow Arrow vet Katherine McNamara (who’s returning to The CW for Walker: Independence) in Agent Game. Still, it’s safe to say that making Father Issues will hold a particularly special place in Cassidy’s heart later this year.

Katie Cassidy’s other notable film credits include Click, TakenThe 2010 remake of A Nightmare on Elm Street, Monte Carlo Wolves at the door. As far as Katie Cassidy’s work in the Arrowverse goes, we haven’t seen the Earth-2 incarnation of Laurel Lance, a.k.a. Black Siren, since ArrowIt was concluded in 2020. While there had been plans for her to star alongside Katherine McNamara’s Mia Smoak and Juliana Harkavy’s Dinah Drake in the Green Arrow and the CanariesFollow-up Arrow’s penultimate episode serving as a backdoor pilot, The CW announced that it was passing on the project in January 2021.

Caity Lotz was Sara Lance’s first on-screen character. ArrowHas been leading Legends of TomorrowSince Season 1, Katie Cassidy was interested in bringing Katie Cassidy to the time travel series. In fact, she appeared twice as the original Laurel Lance, in Season 1. Maybe one day we will see? You can find more information atCassidy will keep busy putting for the Arrowverse while Laurel is back. Father Issues together.

We wait to hear more about it. Father Issues and Katie Cassidy’s other creative endeavors, look through the lineup of 2022 movie releases to see what will play in theaters and on streaming later in the year. This includes Agent GameThe movie “The Hunger Games” will be released online and at select theatres on April 8.