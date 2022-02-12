Passenger Knocks Down Gate Agent in Seattle After Being Told He Was Too Drunk to Board Plane

After gate attendants at the Seattle airport informed a passenger that he was too drunk to board an Alaska Airlines flight, he shoved past them and pushed one to the ground in a disturbing incident that was caught on surveillance camera.

Jill Lopotsky, the lead customer service agent for Alaska Airlines, was knocked unconscious and says she is still experiencing neck pain, headaches, blurred vision and nausea.

“I’m getting a neck injection today for the chronic pain,” the mother of three told Inside Edition.

The passenger was identified by authorities as Mark Hicks from Folsom, California. A warrant is out for his arrest after he failed to show up at a court hearing.

Lopotsky says increasing incidents involving unruly passengers are “frustrating,” adding that, “It seems like the pandemic has really done a number on people.”