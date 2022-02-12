Zahara Jolie-Pitt Shows Off Her Eye-Catching New Look

Focusing on her advocacy work in recent years, Angelina Jolie delivered an emotional and impactful speech while discussing domestic violence at Capitol Hill on February 9. Jolie, alongside daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, were there to urge the U.S. Senate to vote in favor of renewing the Violence Against Women Act, according to Variety.

During her speech, Jolie spoke about the importance of passing the law so women in abusive situations don’t “feel powerless by their abusers.” Jolie shared her support for the VAWA on her Instagram, writing she was “also glad to share in the advocacy with Zahara — and for her presence to calm my nerves before today’s press conference.”

Zahara was also a scene-stealer herself, showing off her blue braids, and casual style in a beige coat. The Daily Mail noted that Angelina jetted out with Zahara a few days after she finished her speech. The two walked hand-in-hand as they made their way through the airport. Zahara twinned with her mother again, wearing a long brown coat over a black dress, and finished off her outfit with an orange purse and converse shoes.