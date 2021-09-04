Parents Burst Out In Rage As School Installs CCTV Camera In Student Washrooms!!

Parents burst out in a rage after the students of a secondary school in County Durham revealed about the CCTV cameras inside the washroom.

Washrooms are one of the most private areas for every individual. However, when it comes to schools, it may be a place of bullying and other malfunctions for the students. So, to deal with these issues, Framwellgate School in County Durham, England, installed security cameras in the student toilets.

When the administration was questioned about the matter, Andy Byers, the headteacher of the school, informed that these cameras are installed to monitor every action of the student and eliminate the chances of ragging or bullying.

He further confirmed that CCTVs are only installed in public areas and they cannot monitor private places. Moreover, they have taken special care, so that the authorities don’t breach the privacy of the student. The headteacher quoted, “The toilets are pretty much the only unmonitored area of the institute, where staff very rarely visit and we have the duty of … stop bullying and damage and vandalism…”

Andy further said not all the washrooms have CCTV surveillance. However, due to past vandalism cases, the authorities have installed cameras in some specific areas. Also, some students complained of being bullied in the washroom area, so after consulting with the students, the administration has taken the decision.

Still, the parents were not satisfied with the justification of the authorities. Andy Black, a parent, quoted, “It’s a violation of privacy for the students. We were not consulted. They claim it’s preventing bullying. If they want to stop bullying, put cameras on the outside of the door to see who is going in or out.” He further added that his 14-year-old daughter is scared that her private place will now be monitored by someone and she is now horrified to even go to the school.

Apart from these people, some parents supported the school’s efforts to ensure they can create a ragging-free zone for the students and push the students, who are not accepted towards growth.