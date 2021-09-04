Taika Waititi And Rita Ora Love Life in 2021!

He is best known for his directing hits such as Thor: Ragnarok Oscar-winning film Jojo Rabbit, New Zealand native Taika Waititi His private life is kept very low-key. After being linked to pop star Rita Ora The 46-year-old filmmaker noticed that his relationship has been getting some media attention. Before meeting Ora, he had been married for almost a decade to a producer of the film. So who was Taika Waititi’s wife? And what’s the latest on his romance with the “I Will Never Let You Down” singer? Here’s everything we know.

Taika Waititi and Chelsea Winstanley, are now peacefully separated in 2018

Waititi wed award-winning film producer Chelsea Winstanley on November 11, 2011. She is a native New Zealander and says that she was determined to make her own way in life, not be influenced by her husband. A 2018 interview with the New Zealand Herald? She stated: “I’m just sick of women portrayed as living in the shadow of their partners, that’s all. I made one film with him, I was a filmmaker before I met him and I continue to do my own stuff.”

Winstanley also said that Waititi’s film-making style is very different from hers. “He’s an incredible filmmaker and he’s got a wonderful sense of humor,” She spoke highly of her husband. “His films hang on his irreverence. Mine is not like that. I couldn’t make a film like him. That’s not where I’m coming from, and I’m trying to take ownership of that. Going back to what I love, and that truthful documentary stuff, basing my stories on truth. That’s where my strength is.”

Waititi and Winstanley have two daughters together — Te Hinekaahu, born in 2012, and Matewa Kiritapu, born in 2015. At the time of his first child’s birth, the Reservation DogsCreator stated that he was happy to become a father. “I come from a big extended family, so it’s very normal to be around babies for us, but when it’s your own it’s a very different experience for us,” He spoke to theNew Zealand Herald. “But so far, it’s quite easy falling into the role — it’s come very easy for me. It just feels very natural.”

The film director’s parents divorced in 2018 despite being able to keep their children. Keep the details secret until March 2020.

After their split, he was seen with his former assistant Polly Stoker

One of the reasons Waititi’s split from Winstanley became public knowledge was because the What We Do in the Shadows star was spotted out and about with his former assistant, Polly Stoker. According to Page SixStoker worked together with Waititi to make the 2016 movie Hunt for Wilderpeople Thor: Ragnarok2017 They were photographed together courtside at a Lakers game, March 2020. According to reports, they attended the 2020 Oscar and BAFTA ceremonies together.

Taika Waititi & Rita Ora are Dating Since 2021

While it’s unclear when Waititi and Stoker’s relationship ended, we know the BoyDirector had eyes only on “Your Song” For the majority of 2021, Rita Ora was a singer. Back in March, Ora’s former flame, Romain Guavas, The couple confirmed their decision to end it. Due to conflicts in work schedules. Ora series of photos were posted to Instagram of them was seen hugging a (blurry-looking) man who looked very similar to Waititi. The pair were also seen deplaning in a private plane and attending the premiere of “The King of Pop” in April 2021. RuPaul’s Drag Race Down UnderTogether.

They were also photos of a couple on Sydney streets. Mai

Rumors ran rampant in June when the couple made headlines for their alleged affair. “three-way kiss” With Thor actress Tessa Thompson. The trio had a great time playing on the balcony of Sydney with their paparazzi. Although Thompson seemed to be having fun with her friends, much was made about the apparent throuple. Thompson was actually enjoying herself. Later in the day, Zac Stenmark was seen kissing her.

In an interview with The June Issue Sydney Morning Herald? Waititi was questioned about the incident, and if Ora’s media attention affected him. “Not really,” He said. “I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick. And also, ‘is it that big a deal?’ No, not really. I was doing nothing wrong. It’s fine.”

In August, the couple announced their official pairing media. Together they walked the red carpet together at the film premiere of The Suicide Squad in Los Angeles. Two weeks later, the couple made Insta official when Ora posted several photos of Waititi and her on Waititi’s birthday.