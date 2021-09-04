After Roman Kemp’s positive test for Covid, Soccer Aid maybe cancelled

There are fears Soccer Aid might need to be cancelled after Roman Kemp – who is in the line-up – tested positive for Covid-19.

Roman shared the news about his positive Covid test two days after Liv Cooke (a Soccer Aid contestant) announced she had to cancel the match because she had tested positive.

After testing positive for the virus, the radio host at 28 years old was forced to withdraw from the charity football match.

Reports suggest that Roman was already training with Paddy McGuinness, Mark Wright and Yungblud, his fellow competitors.

The entire event – which raises money for UNICEF UK – is now in jeopardy as the other participants have been potentially exposed to the virus and may too be forced to isolate.

According to the Sun, a source said: “Roman is absolutely gutted he has been forced to pull out of the game.

“He is feeling alright and luckily does not have any bad symptoms.

“It is worrying for everyone involved in Soccer Aid however as Roman was training with a lot of the players yesterday and has been in close contact with so many people.”

The source admitted there was a risk to the event, but that it was planning to go ahead as planned – albeit with even stricter Covid health and safety rules.

Source: “Everyone in contact with Roman is going to be tested and extra measures are being put in place to stop any further spread.

“The game tomorrow will absolutely still be going ahead and this is an isolated case.”

Roman has spoken out about his regrettable diagnosis.

The star took to Twitter Friday to write: “I’m absolutely gutted.

“I’ve had a positive test come through so I won’t be playing at @SoccerAid tomorrow night.

“I’ll be cheering from a sofa and hope that everyone donates as much as they can for the cause. Come on Soccer Aid World XI FC!”

Liv Cooke, a professional footballer, was also forced from the event after she tested positive for Covid.

She posted her news Wednesday on social media. “Absolutely gutted to share that I’ve tested positive for Covid.

“Thankfully the symptoms are very mild but the timing means I won’t be able to enter SoccerAid cam. The safety of everyone involved has to come first so I’ll be isolating.”

She also added: “I will be watching the big game on ITV and will continue to support UNICEF – as I hope you all will too.”

Olly Murs leads the celebrity team that is taking part in Soccer Aid 2021

Singers Olly Murs, James Arthur and James Bay will take to the pitch – with YouTube star Chunkz, TV host Joel Dommett and rap star Aitch among the other celebrities that will be participating.

While Dermot O’Leary and Alex Scott will present the show – with Maya Jama starring as a pundit, the match is due to air on ITV at 6:30 pm live from Man City’s grounds.

Soccer Aid has been running since 2006 and has helped raise over £38 million for UNICEF UK via ticket sales and donations from the public.