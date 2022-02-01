Former Playboy Bunny says ‘Girls Next Door’ Ruined the Bunny Image

E! was the name of a former Playboy bunny.’s “Girls Next Door”Show “detracted”The Bunnies image.

PJ Masten was a Playboy waitress from 1972 to 1982. She started as a Bunny and then became a Bunny mom (a manager at Playboy clubs responsible for making sure that Bunny waitresses are well-trained, properly dressed, and other duties).

In a recent interview, she said that the antics of “The Girls Next Door”The image of the Bunnies was negatively affected by Holly Madison, Kendra Wilkinson and Bridget Marquardt.

“They did not earn those ears,”Masten spoke highly of Madison, Wilkinson, Marquardt and Hugh Hefner, who shared the Playboy mansion at Los Angeles with Masten as his girlfriends during the 2000s. “Their behavior detracted from the Playboy Bunny image.”

According to Masten, Playboy Bunnies — women who worked as cocktail waitresses in the company’s members-only clubs nationwide — had to undergo rigorous trainingFor the position, including memorizing a specific “call-in sequence” for “over 60″Types of cocktails Perfecting the “Bunny dip,”A Bunny moves in which she leans back and bends her knees to perform a maneuver. “elegantly”Serve drinks, but keep the costume in place.

“We had to train for two whole weeks: how to serve backwards on three-inch heels, [learning] all of the cocktails, the different size glasses and the different types of alcohol that had to be served a certain way,” Masten said.

“We deserve to wear those costumes,”She added. “Only if you were a Bunny do you deserve to wear those costumes.”





1962, New York: Two Playboy Bunnies



Bettman/Contributor via Getty Images







Masten was referencing the fact that Madison, Wilkinson, and Marquardt frequently dressed in the iconic Bunny costume — complete with ears and a fluffy tail — on “The Girls Next Door,”Despite not having ever worked in a Playboy club as a Bunny,

E! aired this reality series. From 2005 to 2009, the reality show followed the three women in their relationships with Hefner while they shared their lives at the Playboy mansion.

Masten claims that Hefner’s girlfriends did not clarify their positions within the Playboy hierarchy and in the mansion. Madison was the one she called. “a paid girlfriend”Hefner provided a weekly allowance, Madison said Madison wasn’t a Bunny.

“It really is very offensive to the thousands and thousands of former Bunnies that are out there. We earned those ears,”Insider heard from Masten about Bunny costumes. “The Girls Next Door.”





Kendra Wilkinson (Bridget Marquardt), Hugh Hefner, Holly Madison, and Hugh Hefner in 2007.



M. Tran/FilmMagic







Masten features in the new Docuseries “Secrets of Playboy,” currently airing weekly on A&E. The trailer is available below.