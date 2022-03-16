Pamela Anderson Doc Producers Receives Investment from Sister

Sister, the firm that was founded by Elisabeth Murdoch. Jane Featherstone. and Stacey Snider has now taken a minority share in UK production company Dorothy Street Pictures.

Dorothy Street is the non-fiction company whose slate includes Netflix’s recently announced tell-all Pamela Anderson documentary which has buy-in from the former Baywatch star.

The companies state that the non-fiction specialist will be fully autonomous but remain part of the company. “a unique alignment with Sister.”

Julia Nottingham is part of the company.XY Chelsea) and a team of documentary filmmakers including Emmy nominated Becky Read (It was the Fight before Christmas, Three Identical Strangers), says the investment will help grow its slate of factual TV and feature projects as well as its scripted lineup which is led by Ariadne Kotsaki.

Dorothy Street’s first feature was the Bruce Lee doc Drink WaterIt was featured at Sundance as well as Cannes. In 2021, the company presented four new projects: ‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas for Apple TV+; Tim Travers Hawkins’ Persona: The dark truth behind personality tests for HBO Max; the Woodstock ’99 doc Burn it Down, which debuted at the London Film Festival; and Chris Terrill’s The Last MountainThe broadcast of the episode was televised on BBC Two.

Its 2022 slate includes Netflix, Paramount Plus, Netflix and Sky releases. BFI, Film4 and BBC Film are developing fiction projects.

Julia Nottingham, founder and CEO of Dorothy Street Pictures said: “At Dorothy Street Pictures we believe in story first and are overjoyed to be supported by a company quite literally built around storytellers and the desire to empower the independent creative talent we all work with. We’re incredibly excited to collaborate with the teams both in-house at Sister and across the broader group as we seek out enthralling and thought-provoking new stories for those audiences around the world.”

Stacey Snider was co-founder and CEO ChernobylProducer Sister was added: “In partnering with Dorothy Street, our goal is to support Julia and her team with a full spectrum of resources and support from Sister. Julia and her collaborators have demonstrated their talent for finding compelling stories that appeal to a broad cross-section of audiences and we are excited to be working with such a remarkable team of producers as they expand their creative vision.”

Sister’s investments have included podcast producers Campside Media, book publisher Zando, comic book publisher AWA Studios, Olivia Colman and Ed Sinclair’s production company South of the River Pictures and Koko the iconic London music venue which re-launches in April 2022.

Recent productions have included Sky/HBO production Landscapers starring multiple award-winning Olivia Colman and David Thewlis, and the adaptation of Adam Kay’s This is going to hurt for BBC and AMC. These are the next developments The Baby for Sky and HBO, Emmy winner Abi Morgan’s SplittingFor the final part of the trilogy, we return to the BBC. Gangs of London return to Sky Atlantic later in the year.