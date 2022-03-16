Samuel L. Jackson Asks About Reprising Mace Windu

Samuel L. Jackson spoke at the “Happy Sad Confused” podcastHe would again play Mace Windu.

Jackson inquired about the possibility of a return to “The Mandalorian” director Bryce Dallas Howard.

“I’ll learn the lightsaber left-handed. Come on,”Jackson spoke.

Samuel L. JacksonI would love to go back to a galaxy far, distant.

A taping of “The Apprentice” was done recently.Happy, but sad, confused” podcast At the 92YJackson was asked about the changes. “Obi-Wan Kenobi”Trailer and whether or not his “Star Wars”Mace Windu, the character, is still living with one hand somewhere in this expanding universe.

“Somewhere,”Jackson spoke with Joshua Horowitz, host.

“That’s the same way I think about [the] dude from ‘Jurassic Park.’ He’s somewhere riding around on a velociraptor with one arm,”Jackson said so, referring to Ray from Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film.

Windu was last spotted in 2005. “Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith.”Anakin Skywalker sliced off his arm, and then Darth Sidious electrocuted him. He was never seen again.





Moments before Anakin Skywalker turns against him in, Mace Windu. “Star Wars: Episode III.”



Lucasfilm







Jackson made a more serious statement, pointing out that Windu could have survived.

“There’s a huge history of people with one hand returning in ‘Star Wars,”Jackson said that he was open to the possibility of seeing a Windu again when questioned by Horowitz.

“The only person I’ve ever said that to, about coming back, was Bryce Dallas Howard because I just did a movie with her and she directs episodes of ‘The Mandalorian,'” Jackson revealed.

The “Jurassic World”Star has directed three episodes in a series. “The Mandalorian”And the most recent “Star Wars” series, “The Book of Boba Fett.”





Samuel L. Jackson and Josh Horowitz talk onstage at Samuel L. Jackson In conversation With Josh Horowitz at the 92Y in New York City on March 10, 2022.



Arturo Holmes/Getty Images







Jackson claimed that he had asked Howard. “‘So you think you might be able to hook a brother up? You like me right?'”

“Put me in coach. I’m ready,” Jackson continued, adding, “I’ll learn the lightsaber left-handed. Come on. Hook me up.”

Jackson isn’t the only one who has wanted to use the lightsaber for the second time. He previously claimed that his character was Jackson. Star Wars Celebration 2017: Star Wars Celebration was not over..

The future “Kenobi”series, which were created ten years after events in “Revenge of the Sith,”Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor return to their roles “Star Wars”Anakin Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi are prequel movie characters.





Ewan McGregor is one of the characters who will reprise his role in the movie. “Star Wars”Prequels “Obi-Wan Kenobi.”



Lucasfilm







We know Windu passed away as Jackson, a Force Ghost voice, briefly played the role in 2019. “The Rise of Skywalker.”The majority of Jedi who remained went into hiding shortly after. “Revenge of the Sith,”Lucasfilm could always reform its canon by Windu healing and lying low for a few decades before resurfacing.

However, any return could be difficult.

Jackson is currently working on the Marvel series. “Secret Invasion,”Alongside Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Ben Mendelsohn he plays the role of Nick Fury. He is also expected to be in next year’s “Captain Marvel” sequel.

The AppleTV+ series starring the actor. “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,”It is now



Streaming



.