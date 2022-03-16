Starbucks’ exclusive line of Iced Shaken Teas in Singapore: Review and Price

As a tea-lover, I was interested to try Starbucks’ Singapore iced teas. The US chain is more well-known for its coffees.
So, earlier in the week, I went to a nearby store to try their iced teas and find out which one was my favorite.
I ordered the tallest size of each. Here’s a complete look at what I ordered.
1. Iced Shaken Ginger Monkey Tea Lemonade at 5.70 Singapore dollars ($4.10)
2. Iced Shaken Hibiscus tea with Pomegranate Pearls, S$6.90
3. Iced Shaken Hibiscus tea Lemonade, S$5.70
4. Iced Shaken ZenClouds Oolong lemonade, S$5.70
5. Strawberry Golden Monkey Tea Lemonade, S$5.90
6. Strawberry Zen Clouds Oolong Lemonade, 5.90