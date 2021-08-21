Paintings from Heaven! Artist Paints visions from God

We’ve all wondered about miracles at some point in our lives. But do miracles really exist? Then what exactly is a miracle? For 27-year-old Akiane Kramarik, it’s her visions she gets to show the world through her hands. The child prodigy began her journey to art at just 4 years old, when she started seeing visions or as we can call it, an incredible space like heaven.

Akiane Kramarik who hails from Illinois is an artist, a self-taught painter and poet. Most of her works have an innate spirituality which she says is mostly inspired by the visions she saw at a very young age. She believed she had a beautiful connection with God, with whom she used to talk to and today for Kramarik she feels a power, inseparable from her breath that she communicates through art. Incredible isn’t it?

Akiane Kramarik and the Prince of Peace: Painting the Impossible

According to her, she used to sketch everything and everyone she remembered from her dreams and visions but the faces kept blurring away as she tried to sketch more. Kramarik’s life as an artist was changed for the better when she painted the “Prince of Peace” when she was only eight. Here’s a glimpse into this masterpiece from this amazing artist through her Instagram page.

There once happened an unexplainable incident in Kramarik’s life when she was five years old and disappeared. The police and her parents were all searching for her until she reappeared magically. But, Akaiane Kramarik remembered being somewhere out of the Earth. Since then, she started using colour pastels and fell deeper into art. Soon she felt discouraged and despite her family’s troubles, she fell in love with the world of poetry until when she was eight, her passion for art was reignited. Her earliest visions kept returning to her and after months, sparked by a stranger, Kramarik remembered the face she saw in her dreams- Jesus. The painting was sold and with it, a part of her too. But after years, at 22 she started painting the impossible- Jesus! Recreating the Prince of Peace for casting on a coin which led her to another best of her works so far!

Through her works, she sends humanity its greatest message; of faith, of love and eternal life!