Mama Bear Gets Trapped In A Car, Complete Destroys It In Search Of Food

A deadly beast paved its way to a car and destroyed it over the weekend. A Colorado sheriff’s office passed a warning informing the local residents. Local forest officers surrounded the area with weapons. The situation ignited a storm of panic and the citizens were unsure what’s coming next.

A few days back, the Garfield Country Sheriff’s Office of Colorado revealed a dangerous video of a mama bear stuck in a vehicle. It was a night scene and the mother bear was planning to steal some food from the car. However, she got stuck in the car and did not find any way to get out. Therefore, she showcased her wild nature to turn the car into ashes and destroy it completely.

The Garfield Country Sheriff’s Office of Colorado shared some images and highlighted that the pictures of the vehicle’s shredded, partially destroyed interior present a complete example, why it’s not OK to leave your food in your car.

The clip shared focuses on a deputy officer who tries to help the bear get out of the car. He quickly opens the vehicle’s doors to let it escape and quickly falls back to save himself. To prevent the bear’s attack, he pointed his gun towards the car’s opened doors.

This turned out to be a golden opportunity for the bear to escape and it quickly ran out of the car and hid behind a tree where her cubs have been waiting for their mama. The post further showcased the condition of the car and quoted, “The bear did so much damage to the interior of the vehicle that the Deputy officer could not even let the bear out through the back sliding doors.”

Although the sight was terrifying, the bear seemed to be innocent. She was just in search of food and ultimately the mama bear and her cubs were safely transported out of the scene. While there were no casualties or injury reports.

The office unveiled the picture of the interior of the vehicle, and it was so devastating. The doors, ceiling, chairs, and other components were completely destroyed. Many found the event to be hilarious. However, some people on spot were holding their breaths unaware of what’s coming next.