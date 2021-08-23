Mum’s madlad reply defending Her 4-Year-Old Child against online Trolls

A mom delivered a slapping reply to trolls who left inhuman comments on her beloved son’s hairy body. The trollers passed some cruel comments and the 24-year-old lady was ready with some insane replies, which went viral on the Internet.

With the Internet reaching every home, online hatred and harsh comments are the new trends. Some selected group of people believes passing hatred comments to someone’s physical appearance is cool.

Recent a four-year-old baby too fell into the traps of troll and hatred comments. The matter went viral, and the netizens supported Baby Mateo Hernandez. The baby was badly criticized for his body hears, while her mother stepped into the scene and defended him.

Mateo was born with a rare disease, Congenital Hyperinsulinism, which compelled him to take the shades of medicine to overcome the problem. The condition was diagnosed when Mateo was only one month old. It is actually a rare disease where the patient experiences high insulin levels and is left with incredibly low blood sugar levels. For a young lad, the conditions can be fatal and it makes hamper their overall physical appearance.

However, detected at the right time, the life-saving medication was doing the job and the baby was slowly and steadily improving. But the side effects of the medication on the child were visible within two weeks. It started growing long and dark body hairs, and soon the hairs covered his entire body. When questioned about the situation, Mateo’s Bri Shelby, revealed that after a couple of weeks of consuming the medicines, her child has started changing in terms of physical appearance. He got a bit bigger in size and his thick black hairs seem unmanageable.

Moreover, Mateo’s parents, Jared Hernandez and Bri Shelby revealed that the medical team has informed them about the side effects of the prescription. However, analyzing the condition of Mateo, they had no other choice.

With Mateo’s parents worrying about the critical situation of their beloved son, a light of hope has finally arrived. The doctor has confirmed that the child’s body will automatically outgrow the hairs and other abnormalities, once he parts aways from the pills. So, they can rest assured as the hairs will fall off automatically.

Recently, Mateo’s parents shared some pictures of his condition on social media. While most of the netizens were pleased to see his condition, some of the audience subjected him to brutal trolls. They questioned the physical appearance of the child and made insensible comments. Shelby was extremely heartbroken by the comments. However, being a mom she quickly retaliated. She quoted, “I get many negative comments advising me to get my hands off the baby or to wax him, but I simply ignore them. All that matters to me is my baby’s health.” She further added, “The medication rescued my child and I would rather love to see him hairy and healthy, rather than being clean and sick.”