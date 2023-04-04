Over 40, I am proud to be a ‘cougar. People want to see how young I look and make an informed decision about whether or not they will date older women.

A SELF-PROCLAIMED Cougar has spoken out about the challenges of dating over-40 women.

[email protected] claimed that she looks great for her age and men have changed their mind about dating older women.

2 An openly proclaimed cougar discusses dating younger men Credit: TIKTOK/@sexyshadez

2 According to the lovely woman, it is actually younger men that are interested in her. Credit: TIKTOK/@sexyshadez

A recent Previous postA clip was shared by the beautiful lady, in which she can be seen lip-syncing to an expression about her role as a cougar.

Wearing tight pants and cropped tops, the 41 year-old was clearly content to showcase her athletic physique. However, she joked that it made her feel old.

This audio clip, which appeared to have come from a comedy set, was about people who joke that cougars want younger men to be their friends.

The TikToker stated that being a Cougar is referring to older women who are attractive to young men.

Sexyshadez lip-synched the punch line and spun around to demonstrate how amazing her figure at this advanced age.

She was astonished by the funny clip, which featured one of her sayings: “ma’am respectfully, if you are 41 then I am 23.”

A friend commented, “You don’t seem old to me.”

You look more beautiful than younger women.

“At least they know you are better than them.”

Sexyshadez shares many amazing videos showing her skiing and hiking in Colorado.

Many others continued flooding the section with comments, calling her gorgeous and calling her a “Mountain Lion”.

A third person inquired: “Where do you hide the fountains of youth?”

This is because another cougar has also explained the reasons why “free the Tatas.”

The trolls informed the lady wearing a bikini she was too old. However, she sent them a sweet message.