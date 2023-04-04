Lamar Odom Invests in Rehab Centers 7 Years After Overdose

By Amy Comfi
Entertainment

Lamar Odom is hoping to help others with their own sobriety journeys.

The former NBA star, who’s been open about his past struggles with substance abuse, has launched Odom Wellness Treatment Centers, a collection of facilities in Southern California that offer rehabilitation programs for those struggling with addiction, according to its website.

On April 3, Odom posted a photo of himself alongside his partners and staff at one of his three treatment centers. “So Blessed,” he captioned the image. “God saved me, so I can save others.”

The endeavor comes more than seven years after Odom’s near-fatal overdose at a Nevada brothel in 2015. The harrowing ordeal—during which Odom suffered a number of health issues, including kidney failure—led him to get sober.

“When God had saved me from that accident, I was trying to find my purpose—and I think I may have found it,” he explained of his decision to invest in the facilities during a recent appearance on TMZ Live. “I know I have found it.”

