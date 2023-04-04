Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac, the singer who died in her 79th birthday.

CHRISTINE McCVie was killed by a major stroke and later died from cancer.

Fleetwood Mac star Fleetwood Mac passed away in November after suffering an “ischaemic heart attack”, while being treated in hospital.

Christine McVie passed away at the age 79

Christine with bandmates Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood in 2018

Little Lies and Everywhere were some of the hits by this star, as well as Don't Stop!

This is the first time that her death certificate has ever been seen. The Blast.

The star – who wrote hits including Little Lies, Everywhere and Don’t Stop – was diagnosed with “metastatic malignancy of unknown primary origin”.

This means that her cancer has spread to her body, but doctors can’t pinpoint where.

Last year her family’s statement read: “It is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death.

We ask everyone to remember Christine, a remarkable human being and adored musician.

Christine’s death certificate was sent to court in a bundle of files to settle her £40million ($50million) estate, the website reports.

The papers show that her brother and his children are her sole heirs. Several charities are included as well.

BLOOD CLOT

Christine suffered a stroke due to a blood clot that blocked an artery leading to her brain.

She also had irregular heart beats, according to the certificate.

Rock band Fleetwood Mac, founded in London in 1967, sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making them one of the most successful groups ever.

The most well-known of their songs are Dreams, Go Your Own Way, Everywhere.

Christine’s heartbroken bandmates described Christine as “one-of a-kind”, “special and talented beyond measure” in their tribute.

Fleetwood Mac tweeted: “We have no words to express our sorrow at Christine McVie’s passing.

“She was the most talented musician in the band, and she was also the friend that everyone could ask for in life.

We were blessed to share a lifetime with Christine. Both individually and jointly, Christine was a special person to us and we cherish the incredible memories that we shared. “She will be greatly missed.”

Meanwhile, Stevie Nicks described Christine as her “best friend in the whole world”.

Christine died four days after she was diagnosed. She claimed that Christine had been ill for four days and she wanted to see her in London.

Nicks posted on Instagram that Nicks had been informed by his best friend, who died just hours before me.

I didn’t know that she was sick until Saturday night. “I wanted to go to London. I was determined to reach London. But we were advised to hold off.

Since Saturday, one song has been circling in my head over and again. So I decided to try to sing the song to her.

“I knew that I’d need these words some day… This is all I can do right now.

I MISS EVERYTHING YOU & ALL THAT GOES WITH IT

Mick Fleetwood said that his former bandmate was a “part of mine” and paid tribute.

On Twitter, he wrote: “This day when my sweet friend Christine McVie took to flight. It leaves us earthbound people to listen to that song bird’s sounds. This reminds us all of the love that surrounds us and to touch this life we have been given.

“…a part of my heart is gone today… Christine McVie will be missed by me.

“Memories fly to me..

Fleetwood Mac, which included Mick Fleetwood and Christine McVie as well as Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks, became a legend despite its turbulent history.

Over three decades, Christine was part of the Fleetwood Mac circus – a rollercoaster ride of dizzying highs and crashing lows before she quit and retreated to the Kent countryside.

Christine Perfect was born in Bouth (Lancashire), as Christine Perfect. Although she had been playing piano since her childhood, Christine decided to abandon classical training after hearing early rock music by Fats Domino.

While attending the Moseley School of Art she made friendships with many members of Britain’s growing blues scene. She joined Chicken Shack in her 20s as a pianist and singer.

Fleetwood Mac was among the bands that she liked the most, and featured Peter Green as a blues guitar player. Fleetwood Mac also had McVie’s rhythm section.

After marrying John McVie, she joined Fleetwood Mac as the keyboardist in 1970. She also contributed to Kiln House’s backup vocals.

It is difficult to find the words

Sudden loss or blurred vision

Unsteadiness, sudden confusion or dizziness

A sudden, severe headache

It is difficult to understand what other people are saying

Having trouble swallowing These symptoms may not last more than a couple of hours and could indicate a transient Ischaemic Attack (TIA). A mini-stroke, also known as an attack on the brain, is when blood is not flowing to your brain properly. It’s important to contact your GP or local hospital if experiencing these symptoms, as they could increase your risk of stroke in the near future. What are the causes and effects of strokes? A blood clot that blocks blood supply to the brain is known as Ischaemic stroke. It’s the most prevalent form. It is usually caused by the narrowing of the arteries over time. The arteries may naturally narrow with age. However, it is possible to speed things up by avoiding certain factors. smoking

obesity

Too much alcohol

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

having diabetes The less common haemorrhagic stroke is caused by bleeding in or around the brain, which is usually the result of high blood pressure. High blood pressure is often prevented by avoiding the following: being overweight or obese

drinking too much alcohol

smoking

Lack of exercise

Stress can temporarily raise blood pressure. Are there any other treatments? According to the NHS, effective stroke treatment can save lives and prevent permanent disability. The treatment depends on whether a stroke was caused by blood clots or bleeding around your brain. Andrew Marr had a stroke and spent thousands to get a Florida treatment that would remove his leg brace. The television presenter opted for an anti-inflammatory treatment, using anti-TNF (tumour necrosis factor) drug etanercept. Virtual physiotherapy is another form of stroke therapy that has helped stroke victims regain their use of paralyzed arms. The damage from strokes may be reversed by other medications for rheumatoid arthritis. Recently, the Stroke Association warned patients that they could be subject to a lottery of disability based on their location for accessing treatment. February 2018, it was revealed that researchers have developed a new stem-cell based treatment that reduces brain damage and accelerates the brain’s natural healing tendencies.

Stevie Nicks and John McVie in 1976

Christine McVie & Mick Fleetwood, London, 1987