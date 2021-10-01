Outrage after Jeremy Vine guest Mike Parry says ‘minorities have to be squashed’

Jeremy Vine viewers were outraged after guest Mike Parry made a shocking remark live on air: that “minorities have to be squashed” because they have the “upper hand” in the UK.

During a segment on the Channel 5 show on Friday, Vine, Parry and fellow panelist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown discussed the climate change protestors who had blocked part of the M25.

Alibhai-Brown suggested that as we live in a free society, we must put up with it.

“I think if we are a free society, and I am very glad to be living in a free society, then we have to put up with some of this”, she said.

“When the farmers took to the roads, none of the traditional right-wing papers objected in the way they’re objecting.”

The 66-year old radio host suggested: “Not to the detriment of millions of others.”

“The problem in this country, in all areas, is that the minorities always get the upper hand cos we’re so tolerant & minorities have to be squashed, like that!”

Parry laughed as he banged his fist on the table. “like that”.

Parry’s comments have understandably prompted backlash and have since sent social media into fury. Many users on Twitter claimed that Parry’s comment was offensive.“inciting violence”. Another name for the radio host is simply “Radio host”. “repulsive.”

The organisation Tell MAMA UKThe outlet for reporting anti-Muslim incidents took to Twitter to pledge to have the “abhorrent”Investigating the incident

In a since-deleted tweet, Vine appeared to have jumped to Parry’s defence.

It said: “This would have been totally unacceptable had Mike been referring to members of ethnic minorities.

“In fact, this snippet does not make clear @mikeparry8 was actually talking about the eco-protestors who brought the M25 to a halt.

“He said they represented very few people in the UK”.

The sub-tweeter replied: “Any discrimination against any minority group is unacceptable!”

Channel 5 and Ofcom were contacted for comment.