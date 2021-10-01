Kim Kardashian is a standout in Head to Toe Purple for Dinner with Kanye

By Tom O'Brien
According to a source, their official separation may not be as imminent, as divorce papers might suggest. According to E!, the source said that Kardashian is not likely to split. News September: Kardashian was “open”to the possibility of getting together again. 

“Kim is not rushing the divorce,”The source was shared. “She and Kanye are in a good place right now and she is not on a rushed timeline to push the divorce forward.” 

Instead, “Kim wants to enjoy this time,”Source: “and be a family unit.” 

You can still watch the video. “Kanye has expressed that he wants her back, and Kim is open to it,”Source shared “but wants to focus first on rebuilding their foundation and friendship back stronger.” 

