Cardi B had plastic surgery after giving birth to a baby.

Cardi B was rumored to have had surgery to get her current post-pregnancy body. “Bodak Yellow”The chart-topper shared the truth with her 111 million Instagram followers via her Instagram Story. Cardi stated in the video that she didn’t have any procedures while filming herself before the mirror.

“Right now, I got some amazing hips due to my gorgeous son, because he was sitting so low. You know when your baby is low, your hips spread,”She explained. “But everybody’s just like, ‘Cardi, you so snatched. What do you do? You did lipo? You had a tummy tuck?'”Cardi openly stated that she hasn’t done any work and gave her reasons why. “You cannot do surgery after you give birth, especially me. I lost so much blood, guys. One day, I’m gonna talk to you guys about my crazy-ass delivery.”

“But anyways, yes, I look snatched. Especially when I take these paparazzi pics,”She went on. Cardi admitted that she enjoys being open with her fans. She also showed what her body looks like now. Cardi insisted her “skin is still loose”Three weeks after giving her birth, she declared that she is now able to conceive. “little pouchy pouch.”