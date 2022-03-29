ABC’s 2022 Oscars Broadcast will Impact American Idol

The 2022 Oscars arrive this evening and, while people are no doubt excited to see which nominees take home the prizes, there’s another crowd tuning in at that time as well. One small segment of the audience may be comprised of American Idol fans, who are more than likely wondering why the latest episode of Season 20 isn’t on at its normal time. If it isn’t obvious by now, the show will be on at a different time for people across the United States, depending on where you live.

If you’re on the east coast and eager for American Idol, you’re in for some bad news. The latest episode IdolIt will air on Sunday night but not before ABC finishes its broadcast of the Academy Awards. The episode will air on Sunday night at 11:35 pm. ET. That’s about a half-hour after the movie-centric awards show concludes, and it’s also possibly a slot in which some ABC stations run their local news. This episode will be one hour long so unless viewers want to stay up past midnight, it may be best to record it to view later.

However, those living west of Los Angeles have access to a wonderful, and sometimes earlier, night of television. They’ll get to watch the Oscars ( Which features? Encanto performance folks aren’t happy about () at 5:00 p.m. PT. The ceremony will end and a new episode begins. American Idolwill run at 8 :02 p.m. PST.

Most west coast fans love IdolYou should be cautious, as east coast fans discuss the latest competition developments on social networks. It seems the shoe may be on the other side this week. It seems that many people on the west coast will see the beginning of Hollywood Week before those on the east coast. This is especially true for those who choose to not stay up to watch the episode.

Season 20 hasn’t quite lived up to the hype surrounding it just yet, but it has shown potential. I can’t say there are any standout competitors Season 17’s Alejandro Aranda is at the same level or Willie Spence, although the The Platinum Ticket Award is truly a game-changer . To me, the Hollywood week episodes haven’t been as entertaining as the live shows over the last few seasons, so if ever there was an episode to wait the next day to watch, this might be it. This is especially true if you’re not a huge fan of motion picture-focused award shows, as there are plenty of other Returning shows To catch up or watch.