Oscars 2023 will have all categories during the live show

All 23 categories of the Oscars 2023 Telecast will air.

Bill Kramer (CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences) announced the announcement exclusively to Variety Tuesday morning “I can confirm that all categories will be included in the live telecast,” He said.

The news comes after eight different Oscar categories — original score, makeup and hairstyling, documentary short, film editing, production design, animated short, live action short and sound — were cut from the main telecast at the 2022 Academy Awards, leading to much outrage across the film industry.

“We are committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences and the collaborative nature of moviemaking. This is very much what the mission of the Academy is, and I am very hopeful that we can do a show that celebrates all components of moviemaking in an entertaining and engaging way,” Kramer stated.

Since his appointment in June, Kramer said he’s had many conversations about restoring the missing categories: “We are thrilled to be in a position to execute that.”

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars for the third consecutive year. Kramer expressed excitement to see the late-night host again. “I love having someone hosting the show who knows live television. I think that’s so critical,” He said.

Kramer answered a question about the other things audiences could expect from the telecast. “All I will say right now is that our anniversary, the 95th Oscars, is extremely important to us. I think it sets a really interesting rhythm for our 100th. You see this in the museum, I think we are able to celebrate our legacy while bringing the Academy into the future and the show will reflect that.”

Executive producers and showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment will produce the Oscars, and Weiss returns, for the eighth consecutive year, as the show’s director. Live from Ovation Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre, the 95th Academy Award ceremony will be held on March 12, 2023. The event will be broadcast live by ABC in over 200 countries.