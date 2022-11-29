Spotify, Live Nation, and O2 Priority options investigated

The Weeknd has announced a 2023 tour across the UK, Europe and South America – here is all the presale information about tickets you need to know.

Canadian singer will begin the 2023 tour in Manchester on June 10, followed by a last gig in Santiago (Chile) on October 15, 2023.

The second leg of The Weekend’s After Hours Til Dawn tour has been confirmed after a successful run of shows in Nort America.

The Weeknd 2023 pre-sale details from Spotify, Live Nation and Ticketmaster are available here.

Weeknd tickets presale 2023

There are different presale options for The Weeknd’s much-anticipated 2023 tour, including from Live Nation and O2 priority.

Access the O2 Priority page to see how it works. It kicks off on Wednesday, November 30th at 10:00 am (local time). Click here For those with accounts.

Live Nation will begin the presale at 12 p.m. local on Thursday, December 1, 20,22. Fans who bought tickets for the 2022 After Hours Arena Tour in Europe can register on Live Nation’s website Click here For dates 2023

Live Nation won’t send out codes for the presale. The presale will be open to fans who sign in to their My Live Nation accounts before it starts.

Spotify will begin at 2pm local time Thursday, and Spotify users who already have a profile on the site will be emailed with more details. More information on the Spotify sale can be found here Ticketmaster.

The Weeknd 2023 Tour general sale begins at 12 noon local time Friday, December 2, 2022 via Ticketmaster.

View Instagram Post

The UK and Europe have their own tour dates and venues

The UK and European tour dates and stadium venues of the Weeknd’s 2023 tour are the following:

June 10 – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 14 – Horsens, Denmark Nordstern Arena

June 17 – Stockholm, Sweden Tele2 Arena

June 20 – Oslo, Norway Telenor Arena

June 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands Johan Cruyff Arena

June 28 – Dublin, Ireland Marlay Park

July 2 – Hamburg, Germany Volksparkstadion

July 4 – Dusseldorf, Merkur Spiel-Arena

July 7 – London Stadium

July 11 – Brussels, Belgium King Baudouin Stadium

July 14 – Frankfurt, Germany Deutsche Bank Park

July 18 – Madrid, Spain Civitas Metropoliano

July 20 – Barcelona, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

July 22 – Nice, France Allianz Riviera

July 26 – Milan, Italy Ippodromo La Maura

July 29 – Paris, France Stade de France

August 1 – Bordeaux, Matmut Atlantique

August 4 – Munich, Germany Olympiastadion

August 6 – Prague, Czech Republic Letnany

August 9 – Warsaw, Poland PGE Narodowy

August 12 – Tallinn, Estonia Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

South America tour dates and locations

Here are the dates and venues for South American stadiums:

September 29 – Mexico City, Mexico Foro Sol

October 4 – Bogota, Colombia Estadio El Campin

October 7 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Estadio Nilton Santos

October 10 – Sao Paulo, Brazil Allianz Parque

October 13 – Buenos Aires, Argentina Hipodromo de San Isidro

October 15 – Santiago, Chile Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida

With a total of 20 performances across America and Canada, the artist began the first leg in July of After Hours Til Dawn.

At one of the gigs earlier this year, he showed the audience a new trailer for his upcoming HBO Max show, The Idol, which features the likes of Lily-Rose Depp, BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Troye Silvan.

All

In other news, MAMA 2022 winners including Stray Kids, TXT & more triumphs