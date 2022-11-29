Gersh signs Michael Chiklis

Gersh has represented Emmy- and Golden Globe Winner Michael Chiklis

Chiklis can currently be seen in the role of Boston Celtics’ owner Red Auerbach in HBO’s hit series It’s Winning Time: How the Lakers Dynasty RisesIt has been renewed for another season. He also recently filmed a leading role, as well as directed an episode of Howard Gordon’s Fox anthology series The accused. He’ll next be seen in the independent feature film, For the Senior Rod Lurie directed and Mark Ciardi produced.

Chiklis is maybe best known for his portrayal of Detective Vic Mackey in FX’s critically acclaimed series The Shield He won an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe award for his performance, which earned him the best actor Emmy. Chiklis’ role in The Thing/Ben Grimm is another highlight of his career. Fantastic 4 franchise.

Chiklis’ additional film credits include Eagle Eye and The Three Stooges, Larry Peerce’s Wired, indie feature 1985 Hubie Halloween Adam Sandler opposite. His TV credits include leading roles on ABC’s There is no ordinary family, CBS’ Vegas and Fox’s Gotham and a season-long arc on Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story. Recently, he also starred and produced in a number of films. Coyote Paramount+. Chiklis is also a director and has several production projects.

Management 360 and Vision PR keep Chiklis on their books.