‘OnlyFans saved my life – £4k a month earnings allowed me to pay medical bills’

An OnlyFans model has revealed that joining the racy subscription-based site as a creator saved her life.

Rachael Huckle was devastated after she lost her job and suffered from an unknown illness that made it impossible for her to eat.

In desperate need of money, Rachael Huckle, 34, turned to OnlyFans in order to sell raunchy images.

And she said she’s glad she did as she’s now making £4,000 a month.

Rachael, a Welsh model from Wrexham claims she is now healthier than ever because her OnlyFans account funded a life-saving treatment and diagnosis.

Ivy Tenebrae, her online identity, makes the model thousands. She dresses up in sloppy outfits inspired from cartoons and fictional characters.







(Image: Rachael Huckle / SWNS)



“My niche is a cross between modelling and cosplay,” she explained.

“I hand make a lot of my own costumes of video games and characters which get a huge following.

“This website is known for its scandalous nature.

“However it’s more than that – it’s a community and a place to meet like-minded people.”

Rachel started her OnlyFans page in 2019 and has 300 followers. She is also among the top 3% creators on the site.







(Image: Rachael Huckle / SWNS)







(Image: Rachael Huckle / SWNS)



As well as paying her medical bills, she has even managed to buy a house.

Rachael claimed that doctors were baffled at her condition that saw her shrink to 4st.

After struggling for almost ten years to obtain a diagnosis, her OnlyFans profits enabled her to go to a private doctor.

Pemphigus, a rare autoimmune disorder, was finally diagnosed to the model.

The condition is now under control thanks to steroids and immune suppressant medication.







(Image: Rachael Huckle / SWNS)







(Image: Rachael Huckle / SWNS)



The condition caused painful blisters to break out in Rachael’s digestive system, including her mouth, nose, throat and bowel. It was difficult for Rachael to swallow and eat.

Rachael said: “I honestly woke up everyday thinking I was going to die.

“The condition left me unable to eat, swallow and several times I woke up unable to breathe.

“I owe my life to OnlyFans, it literally saved me…

“My fans are so kind and have done so much for me.







(Image: Rachael Huckle / SWNS)



“Thanks to selling raunchy pictures, I’ve not only been able to get private treatment for a rare condition but I’ve been able to afford a property.

“It’s truly changed my life.”

Rachel was nine when her persistent kidney infections led to her first admission to hospital.

She also suffered from difficulty swallowing, pain in her throat and difficulty eating.







(Image: Rachael Huckle / SWNS)



Rachael spent the next nine years of her life in hospital because no one could diagnose her ‘mystery’ illness.

Because of her difficulty eating, she lost nearly four stone. She was also misdiagnosed with an eating disorder.

Rachael said: “It felt there was something permanently in my throat and it was incredibly painful to swallow.

“I was there for all of my teens – I spent Christmas and birthdays in hospitals.

“The fear of eating caused a fear of food and I was diagnosed with anorexia.

“I was referred all across the country to specialists and none could diagnose what was wrong.







(Image: Rachael Huckle / SWNS)



Over the years Rachael’s health continued to decline and it affected her everyday life.

Rachael experienced extreme exhaustion, severe joint pain, swelling in her tongue and face, and eventually lost her ability to speak.

Rachel had to be rushed to hospital multiple times. She also carried an epi-pen to treat any allergy.

Because of her undiagnosed condition, Rachel lost her job as a legal executive in a law firm.

Rachael said: “Some days I couldn’t get out of bed.

“I constantly had painful blistering and lost so much blood in my stool I needed a transfusion.

“I lost my job because I was constantly unwell and couldn’t figure out why.

“I had zero quality of life and was in so much pain, I thought that I was going mad.”

Rachel says she has no regrets about joining OnlyFans, saying: “Some might feel that I’ll regret posting provocative images in my later years, but I believe I’m thankful for the time I have now.

“There is no way I have any regrets – the website and the fans saved my life.”

