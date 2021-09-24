Doctors baffled as girl, 15, cries stone tears, shedding 15 rocks per day

Doctors are stumped by a teenage girl who appears to cry small rocks from one eye.

A 15-year-old girl hailing from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, northern India is at the center of a medical mystery. Doctors claim that her condition is not medically probable.

Her family has claimed that her left eye has been affected by 10-15 stones for nearly two months.

A clip that was shot in Gadiya Balidaspur shows a lump in her upper left eyelid.

A person off-camera appears to massage it down until what appears to be a stone drops out of her eye and falls onto the girl’s top.

Later, another rock-like item drops from her eyelid – this time coming from the upper right-hand side.

The girl then holds the rock up in her hand, before showing a collection of rocks – all of which allegedly came from her eyeball.

The family have consulted doctors – all of whom insist it is not medically possible.

Mail Online reported in 2014 on Saadiya Salih, a 12-year-old girl from Yemen who had a similar condition.

Doctors couldn’t explain the phenomenon because Saadiya, 12, isn’t suffering from any disease.

The panic in rural areas was caused by the assumption that the girl might be magically possessed.

A YouTube film aired by Yemen’s Azal satellite TV channel showed doctors gathered a small box full of stones that had fallen from her eyes.

The local presenter said: “This case in the second strange phenomenon in the region.”

“The case has triggered panic in the area where this girl lives… Some say the girl could be gripped by a magic spell while others say it might be the devil… Others fear it could be the start of a dangerous epidemic.”

