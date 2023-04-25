Google Maps: How to search for hotels

GOOGLE Maps has been rated as one of the top apps for navigating to a new location.

When planning your holiday, you need to start by searching for hotels.

1 The hotels will be displayed in red and black when you search for them. Google Maps

What is the best way to find hotels using Google Maps

Google Maps allows you to easily find the hotels that best match your search criteria.

You can download the app to your smartphone and then select the city or town you want to see.

Enter ‘hotels in the search field.

The hotels should all be lit up.

Filter options by user reviews, hotel category, rating, or location.

You can go to google.com/travel/hotels Search for your desired dates of travel and input the search keywords.

Or alternatively, you can search for “hotels in” the city or region you want to visit on google.com.

The you can add requirements, like “pet-friendly” or “near downtown”.

Other establishments such as restaurants and hospitals can also be used.

What color are the hotels in Google Maps?

Google Maps has been colour coded to make it easier for you to find the information you’re looking for.

Searching for hotels will show them in red and black.

You won’t miss them, as they are accompanied with the ubiquitous icon of someone sleeping in bed.

