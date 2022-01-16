One America News Will Be Dropped by DirecTV, a Major Distributor

The right-wing cable channel One America News Network — which has spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election, the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and the safety of coronavirus vaccines — will be dropped by one of its largest television distributors later this year.

The decision by the distributor, DirecTV, a satellite and streaming network with about 15 million subscribers, is a significant setback for One America News and its owners, the Herring family. Losing its slot on the DirecTV lineup will almost certainly diminish the network’s overall audience and cut into its annual revenue.

DirecTV on Saturday did not elaborate on the precise reasons behind its decision.

“We informed Herring Networks that, following a routine internal review, we do not plan to enter into a new contract when our current agreement expires,” a spokesman for DirecTV said in an email on Saturday. DirecTV plans to also drop a second channel owned by the Herrings called AWE, which features lifestyle and entertainment programs.

Herring Networks did not respond on Saturday to requests for comment. The move by DirecTV was first reported by Bloomberg News.