Country Music DJ & TV Host Was Number 88

Ralph Emery, the country music disc jockey and television host who came to prominence on Nashville’s WSM, died on Saturday of natural causes, while surrounded by family at Nashville’s Tristar Centennial Medical Center, His son Michael spoke to AP. He was 88.

Emery’s memory was today remembered by many. “American Pie” singer-songwriter Don McLean. “Ralph Emery was my friend. I did his show many times and he was kind enough to send me a Christmas card every year. He had that special country music knowledge and that voice,”McLean made the statement in a statement prepared by his publicist. “Ralph was to country music what Mel Allen was to the Yankees.”

Born on March 10, 1933 in McEwen, Tennessee, Emery was an inductee of both the Country Music Hall of Fame and the National Radio Hall of Fame who served as WSM’s all-night disc jockey from 1957 to 1972, there hosting live performances by, and interviews with country music notables including Merle Haggard, Loretta Lynn, Willie Nelson and Marty Robbins. Throughout his 50-plus year career, he also hosted syndicated music programs including Pop! Pop!, Nashville Now,Ralph Emery LiveAnd Ralph Emery’s MemoriesAmong others.

Emery studied in broadcasting school under the legendary Nashville radio personality John R (born John Richbourg) and found his first broadcasting job at Paris, Tennessee’s WTPR. Later on, he was offered roles at stations like WNAH and WAGG. He also worked as a wrestling announcer at WSIX TV.

Emery was also the author of the autobiography MemoriesIn 1991, there were also such titles More Memories(1993) The View From Nashville: On the Record with Country Music’s Greatest Stars (1998).

The plans for a memorial were not revealed yet.