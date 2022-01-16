Lauren HollyShe has been divorced and married three times. Danny Quinn was her first husband. They had a brief marriage lasting just two years. It began in 1991 and ended in 1993. Although not much was known at the time about their divorce, it is believed that the reasons were unknown. “Judas” actor later confessed to abusing Holly. Danny admitted to Holly that he had abused Holly during Anthony Quinn’s divorce trial. “had a dysfunctional relationship” and that he “would turn violent,”Punching, hitting, and grabbing her as per The Spokesman Review. He said that he had seen his father treat his mother in the same manner.

The “NCIS”Jim Carrey, comedian and actor, was star’s second husband. He met her on the set “Dumb and Dumber.” This was yet another short marriage, beating out the record for her first by more than a year — the pair were married for a mere 10 months before Holly filed for divorce in 1997, citing “irreconcilable differences,”According to Deseret News. Despite the short-lived marriage, Holly said on “George Stroumboulopoulos Tonight”She was the most popular woman in 2013 “had a really hard time”After the divorce.

For many, third time’s the charm. But for some, this is not the case. “Christmas Catch” actor. But her third marriage was her longest. She married investment banker Francis Greco in 2001 and they stayed together until 2014, as per Glamour Path. During their marriage, they adopted three boys, Azer, George, and Henry.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. Find more information, resources and support at Their website.