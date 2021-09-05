On Couch, Kelly Ripa is disgusted with the ‘Empty Nest Syndrome.’

Kelly’s 2.9 million followers saw her makeup-free and in her thick-rimmed glasses, with an expression of sadness and a blank face seeming to sum it up – actor Mark, meanwhile, looked almost taken aback by it all.

Kelly Ripa is not smiling, as the couch selfie, she took with her husband shows. Mark Consuelos Coming to terms with the “empty nest” Situation. The 50-year old daytime TV host is just back from an Instagram update that marked her youngest son. Joaquin Consuelos ‘ departure to college, and it looks like she and Mark, also 50, are feeling it.

Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Handle ‘Emtpy Nest’

It has since gone viral. It displayed the Live! Live! Star wore a basic sweatshirt and her hair was down. The former sitcom star, gazing up ahead, had Mark in a white tee next to her – the couple this year celebrating 25 years of marriage seemed ill-at-ease.

“So far we are crushing this empty nest thing,”Kelly wrote using a wobbly face emoji. Joaquin, 18, is the third of Kelly and Mark’s children to have flown the nest. Lola Grace, 20 and Michael, 24 are their children.

Since then, the comments section has exploded with celebrities and fans responding. Lisa Rinna (58), a reality star on Bravo, is leading the charge. She sent heart emoticons as she wrote: “Omg sending so much love.” Meanwhile, Kelly and Mark’s son Michael replied: “I had almost no doubt.”It is a big deal “awwwww”Andy Cohen, Bravo host, brought it in. Naomi Watts, actress, however, saw the humor in it and said: “Omg so funny and sorry. It must hurt bad.”

Kelly and Mark, proud parents, seem to have a right-back ‘atcha situation with their kids, although Lola is no fan of her mom’S “thirst trap” photos of Mark – last year, she called them “disgusting.” Michael has also spoken out over his parents’ long-lasting marriage, telling Entertainment Tonight:

“One hundred percent they’re relationship goals, and it’s weird because I’ve been with them the longest.”He also added: “They’re great, not just in like a relationship sense, but they’re great role models. I try to conduct myself the way I think they would.”

25 Years of Marriage

Kelly and Mark met at the set of All My ChildrenIn 1996, they got married in Las Vegas and the rest is history. Kelly, who was born in Spain, got a tiny wrist tattoo to commemorate 25 years of marriage. The comedian joked last year that marriage is a “marathon” Address viewers.