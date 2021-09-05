Cast and Release Date for The Accountant 2, And Other Information

“The Accountant” Gavin O’Connor, the director, spoke with the people at the “ReelBlend” podcast and confirmed the sequel. He said that he wouldn’t be making a sequel. “The Way Back, “He noted that “we are doing an ‘Accountant‘ sequel. We literally just closed that deal. We’re doing ‘The Accountant’ again.”This news was announced on September 2, and it means that things are only in the early stages of preproduction. O’Connor did not mention a script so it is possible that it will be some time before the film’s fans can see it on the big screen.

Data Guru Stephen Follows, it usually takes — on average — 871 days from the time a film is announced to when it hits the big screen. That logic is what we use. “The Accountant 2” film should arrive in theaters around January 21, 2024. If the film does not require any special effects, it can be moved earlier. These extras can slow down post-production. The original “Accountant” was released to theaters in October 2016, so there may be another October release date.